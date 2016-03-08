Milan, Nicolodi: 'Kabak is great, he would be a starter with the rossoneri'

Sky Sport journalist Pietro Nicolodi spoke to Milannews.it about Ozan Kabak who is being followed by AC Milan, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' He is very young, I saw him play in the UCL and he impressed me. For his age, he is very mature and he is already one of the better players in his team. He is not super tall but he jumps really high, he is a very good player with a high potential. Last year? He started very well, he might've slowed down a bit as the season went on but everyone is his team slowed down. 15 million euros for him? Considering the prices in today's market, I think that he is fully worth this price-tag. Stuttgart have a lot of fans and there is a lot of pressure, I liked how Kabak reacted to the pressure. Kabak or Musacchio? If Milan take him, I am sure that he would be a starter with the rossoneri. It would also depend on Caldara who has a had a difficult season with all of the injuries, let's see...'. More to come...