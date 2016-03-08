Milan, no Paquetà, no party?

The absence of Paquetà was obvious in the last match Milan played against Parma. The Rossoneri showed little creativity, and a change of pace was clearly lacking. Solutions that, in this time of doubts over Suso and Calhanoglu, only the boy from Rio de Janeiro can give to Milan.

Milan paid Flamengo €35m for Paquetà, which seems to be a shrewd investment now, on a player that Leonardo considers to be the future of the clubs midfield. His impact on the Rossoneri was more than positive: with Paquetà on the pitch, Milan collected 20 points in 9 games, an average of 2.2 per game. Numbers that clarify the importance of his way of playing within a tactical setup that includes few flair players able to change the fate of a game.

With Milan set to play Lazio in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, it could be an opportunity for him to return to action, after he was named amongst the players on the bench against Parma on Saturday, following being sidelined by an ankle injury he picked up playing against Udinese. Lucas recovered in record time from the injury he picked up at the start of April, an unequivocal sign of his desire to make his own contribution in this tight final push for Champions League qualification.

Rino Gattuso, despite the difficult path that the game against Parma took, didn't feel like risking the former Flamengo man. The caution of the Rossoneri coach suggests a careful approach, with one eye on tomorrow night’s match against Simone Inzaghi's boys. The prize is a place in the Coppa Italia final, a much coveted trophy by Elliott to revive the club's ambitions. But the priority remains the qualification to the next Champions League, this is why it cannot be ruled out that Paquetà only plays one half against Lazio to be 100% in the tough and potentially decisive challenge of Torino next Sunday. A final decision will be taken only after today's session, Milan clings to its most valuable talent, and will treat him with care in order to write an exciting finale in a season of ups and downs.