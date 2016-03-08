Milan, Nocerino: 'Muntari's goal? With the VAR we would've won the league title...'
30 August at 20:35Ex-Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino spoke to ilposticipo.it (via Milannews.it), here is what he had to say:
"Milan? My time at Milan changed me, it allowed me to be known on an international level. For me Milan is super special. I always trained and played in a professional way as Milan gave me a lot because of this. They also allowed me to play with two phenoms. Ibrahimovic? He is a calm and serious person, I knew I had to give my 2000% to keep up with him in training. We had a lot of respect for one another, we had a natural feeling. Other than Ibra, players like Robinho, Boateng and Cassano were great too. When you play with great players, it makes your job much easier. 2011-2012 league title? We were all upset but if you don't win, you can't keep making a story out of it. Juve game? If Muntari's goal would've been given then yes this could've changed our season. With the VAR we would've probably won the league title in 2011-2012 but even so, the VAR is still not flawless..'. More to come...
