Milan, Novellino: 'They need experienced players. Ibra? Yes I would take him...'
04 November at 20:40Walter Novellino spoke to Milannews.it about Milan, here is what he had to say: 'Milan have a very young team, they have a hard time to play at the San Siro because of the pressure. Pioli coached to win the game but in the end, they lost yesterday. The rossoneri have a lot of quality but they aren't playing as a unit. Ibra? I would take him right away, he would help Milan a lot...'. More to come..
