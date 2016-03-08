Milan now also facing competition from a Premier League side for Dani Olmo
21 January at 17:00AC Milan are now facing competition from Premier League side Wolves for outgoing Dinamo Zagreb forward Dani Olmo, according to a report from international media outlet football365.com via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the English club appreciate the qualities of the 21-year-old Spaniard, who seems destined to leave the Croatian champions over the next few weeks. The Rossoneri have been working towards bringing him to Milan this month but so far have failed to finalise the deal, with more and more clubs now appearing to provide competition.
Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and now Wolves are all in the running for Olmo, the report continues. The Rossoneri will need to work fast and convince both Olmo and Zagreb that a move to the north of Italy is the best decision at this stage in his career.
Olmo has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
