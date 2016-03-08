Milan, now Rebic is a resource: plans for the future change
17 January at 11:00A real mystery, an element almost foreign to the whole of Milan. Judging Ante Rebic's first six months as AC Milan is as complex as it is quick as he has hardly ever seen the pitch.
Arriving in the summer in the affair that brought André Silva to Germany, the Croatian struggled to carve out a leading role first with Giampaolo and then with Pioli. Only 8 league appearances, for a total of 177 minutes (22 on average per race).
Definitely too little for a player lined up in the last world cup final against France, however, the situation could is set to change. In Wednesday's match against Spal in the Italian Cup, in fact, Ante started from the first minute, showing sure fire signs of recovery: a couple of good plays on the wing and a tendency to link up with Piatek.
These are elements that, combined with Pioli's new tactical deployment, can change its future. As reported by calciomercato, the new 4-4-2 rossonero could open the way to the vice-Leao, without excluding an external role in case of a change to the 4-3-3.
Not so obvious, therefore, is his return to Eintracht Frankfurt. Rebic, who has already played with the Germans at the beginning of the season, cannot wear other shirts in this football year. His farewell, therefore, is linked only to the Eintracht track, but in the new Milan, now, there may also be room for him.
Anthony Privetera
