Milan offer £1m pay increase to Gazidis; Arsenal CEO yet to decide future
22 August at 14:15It is no secret that AC Milan want Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis to take over as their new chief executive but it seems a decision has yet to be made by the South African.
According to the English newspaper The Daily Telegraph, despite the rumours suggesting Gazidis is inclined to join Milan, he has yet to make a firm decision. Milan are reportedly offering around £1million more than his £2.6million a year deal in North London.
Milan reportedly want an answer from Gazidis by the start of September, as they look to get a new era started under the new ownership of Paul Singer and the Elliott Management hedge-fund.
Gazidis spearheaded the decision to replace Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery and many Arsenal fans are unhappy at the fact that Gazidis would overturn the whole structure of the football club, only to leave shortly after for a bigger pay-check in Italy.
