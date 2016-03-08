Milan, offer from Premier League side for Kessie is being considered
17 October at 19:30Milan have already received an offer from Premier League side Wolves for their 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The English side were very keen to sign the player in the summer transfer window, but a move never materialised. However, after witnessing the poor start to Milan’s season, the club are hoping an early offer for the player made convince the Rossoneri to part with him.
The Rossoneri are reportedly considering the offer, despite the fact that Kessie has started six out of their seven games so far this season, being one of the core parts of the Milan midfield.
Kessie most recently scored the winning goal for Milan in their disappointing performance against Genoa before the international break, but the report suggests that his will is to make the move to the Premier League.
Wolves are looking to add more depth to their squad as they compete in the Europa League this season as well as their usual domestic commitments.
