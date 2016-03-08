Milan, offer of €6 million for 18-month contract for Ibra
22 November at 12:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to offer a contract worth of €6 million for the 18-month period in order to sign veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.
It has been reported in the recent past that Milan directors Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini have negotiated with the player’s agent Mino Raiola more than once as they are trying to come to a fruitful conclusion.
As per the latest report, Milan have now finalised an offer of €6 million for a period of 18-month for the former Manchester United striker which the club’s representative will table in the coming days.
However, that offer is some way short of Ibrahimovic’s initial demand of €9 million for the period of 18-month contract.
