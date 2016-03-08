Milan offered Kean as Ibrahimovic's alternative
22 November at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have been offered English Premier League outfit Everton’s unsettled striker Moise Kean as an alternative to veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is reportedly unhappy in England and is looking to return to Italy just months after moving from Serie A giants Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €27.5 million.
There have been reports of interest in Kean from the likes of AS Roma in the recent past, but as per the latest report, player’s agent Mino Raiola has offered his client to the Milan-based club as an alternate to veteran striker Ibrahimovic.
The report further stated that Milan’s hierarchy does not seem to be very interested in signing the Italy international and are focused on bringing the former Manchester United striker to the club in the upcoming transfer window.
Ibrahimovic is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.
