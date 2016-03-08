Milan, Official: club confirm extent of Romagnoli injury
17 November at 20:40In what was another piece of bad news for AC Milan this week, star centre-back Alessio Romagnoli suffered an injury whilst on international duty with Italy and is set to miss around 4 weeks of football, including AC Milan’s key clash with Lazio after the international break concludes. Milan revealed more about Romagnoli’s injury in a statement on their official website which reads:
“This morning, Alessio Romagnoli underwent the medical examinations with the Club's medical staff that revealed a lesion of the myotendinous junction of the medial segment of the left calf suffered yesterday, Friday, November 15, during the training with the National team. The red and black defender will undergo further clinical-instrumental controls within 10 days.”
