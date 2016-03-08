Milan, Official: Laxalt has returned from loan spell with Torino
31 January at 20:15Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt has returned to AC Milan, according to an announcement from the official Lega Serie A website via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri have decided to recall the 26-year-old Uruguayan from Torino due to the failed deal for Wigan left back Antonee Robinson. Laxalt will be in Milan tomorrow, returning from Turin where he has spent the first half of the season. The player was wanted by Fiorentina today, but a deal never materialised.
Laxalt made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Granata this season for a total of 716 minutes. In that time, he provided one assist as he struggled to earn consistent playing time.
The player made 29 appearances for the Rossoneri last season for a total of 1276 minutes across all competitions. In that time, he provided one assist and again struggled to earn consistent playing time, often coming off the bench. He only made six starts in the league.
Apollo Heyes
