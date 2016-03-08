Milan, Official: Robinson won't be joining due to issue in medicals

Club Statement | Antonee Robinson#wafc — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 31, 2020

Wigan left back Antonee Robinson won’t be joining AC Milan today, according to an official announcement by the English club.The 22-year-old American was set to join the Rossoneri, arriving in Milan earlier today in order to undergo his medical examinations and sign a contract with the club. However, the club explained that further medical tests were required, which would have taken an extra 72 hours. This would have been after the closure of the transfer window later tonight.Apollo Heyes