Milan, Official: Saelemaekers has joined on loan from Anderlecht
31 January at 20:3020-year-old Belgian midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers has officially joined AC Milan on loan, according to an official announcement via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri reached an agreement with Belgian side Anderlecht for the player, a loan deal with a buy option attached that would become an obligation to buy when certain conditions are met. The buy option would be worth around €8 million.
Saelemaekers has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Anderlecht this season for a total of 1468 minutes. In that time, he has scored two goals and provided four assists, becoming a regular first team member after missing the first five games of the season.
The Rossoneri have signed Saelemaekers to replace Spanish forward Suso, who joined Sevilla on loan yesterday. The player struggled to live up to expectations in Milan this season and lost the support of the fans. The Milanese side are hoping that Saelemaekers can grow into an important squad member.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments