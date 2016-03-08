Milan-Olympiakos 1-1: Cutrone ties things up at one
04 October at 20:15Milan host Olympiakos at the San Siro this evening as they look to make it two consecutive victories in their start to the 18/19 Europa League campaign. Milan got back to winning ways at the weekend, putting four past Sassuolo without Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone; with the former set to start tonight.
Milan have had an inconsistent start to Serie A, losing just once but facing a spell of draws which saw them drop points against Empoli, Atalanta and Cagliari. However, the team are now looking to rally around head coach Gennaro Gattuso and pick up another victory.
Olympiakos will be looking to pull off a shock at San Siro; looking to new signing Yaya Toure to lead the team from the midfield.
Confirmed line-ups:
Milan: Pepe Reina, Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli ©, Rodriguez; Bakayoko, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Castillejo
Subs: Donnarumma, Laxalt, Musacchio, Kessie, Borini, Calhanoglu, Cutrone
Olympiakos: Sa, Torosidis, Roderick, Cisse, Koutris; Natcho, Guilherme, Fetfatzidis, Toure, Leiva; Guerrero
