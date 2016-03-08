Milan-Olympiakos: Match preview and predicted line-ups
04 October at 14:40AC Milan host Greek side Olympiakos at the San Siro this evening, as they look to make it two wins in two in their Europa League campaign. Olympiakos drew their opener with Real Betis 0-0, whilst Milan defeated Luxembourg side Dudelange 1-0 in a match they were probably expected to have scored more.
Milan currently sit in 11th in Serie A, having played one match less than the rest of the league; with their opening match-day clash with Genoa being postponed due to the city’s tragic bridge collapse. Milan have lost just once this season, in their first game against Napoli but have been unimpressive in the sense they have drawn three times; in games they were expected to win against Cagliari, Atalanta and Empoli. Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone return from injury for the Rossoneri so Milan fans will be hoping for a plentiful evening in terms of goals.
Olympiakos, meanwhile, sit in 5th place in the Greek Super League, having won four and lost once in their first five games of the season. Their only defeat came to PAOK, losing 1-0 at home at the weekend. Olympiakos defeated the likes of Luzern and Burnley to reach the Europa League group stage and will look to better their 0-0 draw with Betis by shocking Milan in the Rossoneri’s own home.
Predicted line-ups:
Milan: Reina; Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata, Calabria; Bonaventura, Biglia, Bakayoko; Castillejo, Higuain, Suso
Olympiakos: Sa, Cisse, Meriah, Koutris, Torosidis; Nahuel, Fetfatzidis, Natcho, Gulherme; Toure, Guerrero
