Milan, one issue before Gattuso can return as head coach
04 October at 20:15Former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso cannot return to the Rossoneri’s bench until one major change is made at the club, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Gattuso, who left the Rossoneri earlier this summer by mutual consent, can only return to the club if a change in management is made. At least two of Paolo Maldini, Zvonimir Boban, Ivan Gazidis and Frederic Massara must be removed if the 41-year-old Italian is to take back up his former role.
This change is required because a rupture between the former coach and the management is what led to his dismissal in the first place, with the relationship between Gattuso and the management fracturing.
Gattuso has reportedly turned down other jobs across Italy such as Genoa and Sampdoria, due to his disinterest in their projects. Gattuso’s replacement Marco Giampaolo has had a poor start to the start, only achieving six points in six games with the Rossoneri.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments