AC Milan came close to signing Nkoulou
25 September at 11:47Italian Serie A giants AC Milan were the only club who came close to signing Nicolas Nkoulou from league rivals Torino in the recently concluded transfer window, as per Tuttosport.
There were reports earlier in the media that the 29-year-old has attracted interest from league giants AS Roma as well.
However, as per the latest report, it is believed that only the Milan-based club made an official approach for the former Lyon defender and even came very close to acquiring his services.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments