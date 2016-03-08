Milan, open to selling Calabria to interested Spanish side
06 November at 21:00Spanish side Sevilla are interested in 22-year-old Italian full-back Davide Calabria, currently contracted to AC Milan, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com.
The reports detail how the club’s sporting director Monchi sent scouts to watch Calabria in the Rossoneri’s 2-1 defeat to Lazio in the league last weekend. The Spanish side are incredibly keen to strengthen the right side of their defence in the upcoming January transfer window and have specifically identified Calabria as a possible fit for this.
Furthermore, the report adds, the Rossoneri are open to selling the 22-year-old Italian, whose contract expires with the Milanese side in 2022. The club are keen to attain liquid capital for him so they can further balance their books and allow a slightly increased budget in the upcoming January transfer window.
The Rossoneri are currently 11th in the league after 11 games, with the club’s management already looking for players to strengthen the club in January.
Apollo Heyes
