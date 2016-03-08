Milan: Operation Zlatan underway in full swing

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are putting their all efforts to sign the veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.It has been reported in the past that the Milan-based club are eager to bring the former Sweden international back to the club after a gap of nearly eight years.As per the latest development, Milan directors Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini have negotiated with the player’s agent Mino Raiola more than once in the recent past as they are trying to come to a fruitful conclusion.Milan’s plan is to conclude the deal in the next 20 days and then ask Ibrahimovic to come and observe the changes at the club which took place since he left after the 2011-12 season.However, the player’s demand of €6 million salary per season is still an obstacle which both Boban and Maldini are trying to overcome in the near future.Daniele Longo