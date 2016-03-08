Milan optimistic of signing Barca’s Todibo on loan deal with option of redemption
30 December at 16:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are optimistic regarding signing of Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports of interest in Todibo from Milan—who has also attracted interest from English Premier League outfit Manchester United—as they are eager to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are now optimistic about signing the French U21 international on an expensive loan deal with an option to make it permanent for €20 million.
Todibo has joined Barca in the summer of 2019 from French club Toulouse for a reported transfer fee of just €1 million.
