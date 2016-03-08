Milan, Paqueta asked to miss tomorrow's clash against Brescia: the details
23 January at 19:20Milan midfielder Lucas Paquetá has asked not to be called up for tomorrow’s league clash against Brescia, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder, who is contracted to the Milanese side until 2023, has been left out of tomorrow’s match day squad for the league clash against Brescia. The player trained with the rest of the team yesterday and was on the squad list, but at the end of the training session he privately spoke to coach Stefano Pioli and asked not to be called up because he was unsettled amidst the rumours that the club are trying to sell him.
Paquetá has missed the Rossoneri’s last two league clashes, the report continues, and only played five minutes in his last league appearance. He has asked for a short break because he wants to assess his future. His agent went to the Rossoneri’s head office yesterday to discuss the possibility of a departure.
Apollo Heyes
