Milan, Paquetá returns to group training
27 September at 19:15Milan midfielder Lucas Paquetá trained with the first team today, following the player’s thigh injuries suffered earlier in the week, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old Brazilian was forced to miss the Rossoneri’s game against Torino yesterday, which his side lost 2-1 to the Granata. It’s possible that Paquetá can be match fit in time for the Rossoneri’s upcoming game against Fiorentina on Sunday, although coach Marco Giampaolo may be hesitant to rush the recovery of the flashy midfielder.
Paquetá has had a slow start to this season, similar to his club, and has failed to register a goal or assist in his first four games of the season. Last season, however, Paquetá shined under former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso, dictating the play in midfield and regularly showing his elegance with the ball.
Giampaolo’s Milan is off to a poor start this season, only picking up six points from their opening five games of the season.
Apollo Heyes
