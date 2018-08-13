Milan, Patrick Cutrone sends farewell message to Manuel Locatelli
14 August at 00:00Manuel Locatelli moved from AC Milan to Sassuolo today; with players and friends taking to Instagram to bid farewell to the midfielder – and to wish him luck in the future.
Patrick Cutrone, Milan’s young Italian forward, was one such player – with a caption reading: “Teammate and life partner for 10 years! I will miss you so much and good luck for your new adventure my brother! I love you #brother”
