Milan, Perinetti: 'The more Piatek has to participate in the game, the harder it is for him'
31 October at 20:30Former Genoa CEO Giorgio Perinetti spoke to Italian radio outlet Radio Sportiva via Calciomercato.com today, discussing AC Milan and their 24-year-old Polish striker Krzysztof Piątek.
"Piatek wants to be in the area and be served. And let's not forget that some shirts weigh a lot, even if he has a brazen character. He's a player with important characteristics, he has courage, coordination and ability to execute, but the more he's called upon to participate in the game, the harder it is for him.”
Perinetti worked with Piatek last season when the 24-year-old Pole was at the Ligurian club, before he was sold the AC Milan in the January transfer window. Last season he was explosive for both Genoa and Milan, scoring 30 goals in 42 appearances, but this season has looked more unsettled and has only managed three goals in nine games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments