Milan, Piatek breaks a personal negative record
02 December at 14:15Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek’s form hasn’t started to improve, as the player again looked clueless in the Rossoneri’s 1-0 win over Parma yesterday. The Polish forward has now failed to score in his last six games, reaching a new personal record, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old, who joined the Rossoneri from Genoa last January, has been in a run of incredibly poor form so far this season, seemingly failing to replicate his success from last season. In his debut season in Italian football with Genoa and Milan, the longest run of games where Piatek didn’t score was five, a record already broken this season.
Piatek’s last goal for the Rossoneri was against Lecce in October, and before that a month earlier against Torino. So far this season the Polish striker has only scored three goals, tied with left-back Theo Hernández as the joint top scorers of the Milanese club this season.
Apollo Heyes
