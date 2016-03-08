Milan, Piatek: 'I am born ready, this is just the start...'

29 January at 23:30
AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek spoke to Milan TV at the end of the AC Milan-Napoli (2-0) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: 

'I was expecting a night like this, as I have already said I was born ready. It was nice to score a brace in front of the Milan fans but this is only the start. Goals? Both goals were nice but they were a little different. Before the start of the game I spoke to Laxalt and Borini. I told them to try and send me deep passes since I prefer this. I am already focused on our next game against Roma. A star is born? I don't know, I am just focued on scoring goals. I am in good shape and I am ready to perform. San Siro? It was amazing and it was a big night for everyone here. Milik? I spoke to him before the game, this time I came out on top so I am happy...'. More to come...

