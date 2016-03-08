Milan, Piatek reveals what Shevchenko did before Milan-Napoli

AC Milan completed the signing of Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa; for a figure believed to be in the region of around €35m. Piatek is one of Serie A's leading scorers this season and quickly rose to prominence over just six months in Italy's top flight.Piatek, speaking to Foot Truck, revealed more about his time at Milan so far; including what Alvaro Morata and Andriy Shevchenko did that surprised him:"​I scored goals in Serie A , I chose the pressure myself, I have to get used to it, but I'm sure I will not change. I am the same person at work as before. Milan? Seedorf asked to take a picture with me. It's great that people like me recognize me and want to talk to me. As Shevchenko did too in the locker room before the match with Napoli. After signing the contract i had a message from Alvaro Morata: he wrote that he observes me, that he wishes me good luck, and this is fantastic too."​My first shirt was from Real Madrid with Ronaldo, then the shirts of United of Ronaldo and Arsenal's Thierry Henry."This is a step forward in my career. I was impressed after arriving at Milanello. The debut with Napoli? I was so focused that I did not hear the screams of the fans. Just before the game, when I was still in the tunnel and the speaker said the surnames. When I know I play from the first minute, I do not go out on the field before warming up."

