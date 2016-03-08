Milan, Piatek's value witnesses big fall

The value of Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has now witnessed a shocking fall after a recent string of poor performances for the club.



The Pole joined the rossoneri from Genoa last winter and took the club by storm and caught the eyes of many across Europe because of his exploits for Milan. But he has scored only twice this season and both have been penalties after a barren spell towards the end of last season.



Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Piatek's value has fallen to 25 million euros as compared to for how much Milan paid for him- 35 million euros. Rafael Leao came on for him against Genoa yesterday and made an impact.