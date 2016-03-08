Milan, Piatek: "The result is very unfortunate, soon we'll be stronger"

Il risultato molto sfortunato, ma c'è tanto di positivo. Abbiamo lasciato il cuore in campo e presto saremo più forti.



Wynik rozczarowujący, ale jest kilka pozytywów w naszej grze. Zostawiliśmy serce na boisku i wkrótce będziemy silniejsi. #MilanLecce #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/soyBlLcpSY — Krzysztof Piątek (@pjona9official) October 21, 2019

Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek commented on the Rossoneri’s draw against newly promoted Lecce on his Twitter account earlier this afternoon.The 24-year-old Polish forward, who scored his first league goal in three games against Lecce, was disappointed with the draw but suggested that the Rossoneri will be stronger moving forward.The dropped points against Lecce sees the Rossoneri sitting at 12th in the league table, with new coach Stefano Pioli desperate to return the Milanese club to the top half of the table after their disappointing start.Piatek posted a photo of the squad celebrating his goal alongside the caption: “The result is very unfortunate, but there is a lot of positives. We left our hearts on the pitch and soon we'll be stronger.”Apollo Heyes