Milan, Piatek to Lazio: 'We will now have the San Siro support...' - pics

piatek, milan, applaude, squadra, 2018/19
28 February at 23:37
AC Milan are doing well of late as Rino Gattuso's team would like to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions league. The team is now getting ready to face off against Sassuolo this coming week-end as this will be a big game for AC Milan. The rossoneri are coming off a 0-0 draw against Lazio in the Coppa Italia as the return leg will be played at the San Siro. Milan striker Piatek had this to say on the matter: 'Return leg against Lazio? We will now have the support of the San Siro'. You can view the original message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
 

