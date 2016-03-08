Milan, Pioli: 'Caldara? He isn't ready yet'

Stefano Pioli spoke to the press in his Parma-Milan pre-game conference, here is what he had to say: 'We know that we have to be more clinical. Parma? It will be a special game for me since Parma is my hometown. We will have to improve in terms of quality and keep the same spirit. Duarte? He will be out for a while but I only have great things to say about him, he is a real professional. Caldara? He is not ready yet. PIatek vs Leao? They can both do better clearly. Piatek is a center-forward where as Leao can play on the wings...'. More to come...