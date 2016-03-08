Milan, Pioli: Ibra alone won't erase Atalanta
05 January at 20:00The eve of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to Milan has arrived . Affection, hugs, photos and autographs (via calciomercato).
Yet all this does not cancel Bergamo , does not cancel Atalanta's 5-0 , does not cancel humiliation for one of the heaviest defeats in AC Milan history. And it doesn't erase nervousness either.
Stefano Pioli today showed up at a press conference and between a question between Ibra and the other, he showed a certain nervousness when they went to touch on certain topics. One above all: Bergamo. The defeat that came so heavy and painted the current picture for what it is. A defeated Milan.
The Ibrahimovic effect tomorrow will surely be seen in the stands of San Siro, with the ex Galaxy calling out loud to everyone: "If you are not 70 thousand, I won't play."
On the pitch, however, we must wait for the whistle to start the match against Sampdoria. A challenge that will tell if Bergamo was teaching or not and a challenge that will reveal whether Milan is ready to restart or not.
Anthony Privetera
