Milan, Pioli: Ibra alone won't erase Atalanta

05 January at 20:00
The eve of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to Milan has arrived . Affection, hugs, photos and autographs (via calciomercato). 

Yet all this does not cancel Bergamo , does not cancel Atalanta's 5-0 , does not cancel humiliation for one of the heaviest defeats in AC Milan history. And it doesn't erase nervousness either. 

Stefano Pioli today showed up at a press conference and between a question between Ibra and the other, he showed a certain nervousness when they went to touch on certain topics. One above all: Bergamo. The defeat that came so heavy and painted the current picture for what it is. A defeated Milan. 

The Ibrahimovic effect tomorrow will surely be seen in the stands of San Siro, with the ex Galaxy calling out loud to everyone: "If you are not 70 thousand, I won't play." 

On the pitch, however, we must wait for the whistle to start the match against Sampdoria. A challenge that will tell if Bergamo was teaching or not and a challenge that will reveal whether Milan is ready to restart or not.  

Anthony Privetera

