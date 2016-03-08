Milan, Pioli: 'Ibrahimovic helped us a lot'
11 January at 18:40AC Milan took on Cagliari today in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. Stefano Pioli had previously said that he wasn't sure if Zlatan could play for the entire 90 minutes but in the end, the big Swede played for the entire game. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as they climb back up (temporarily) in the top 10 as they also moved closer to Cagliari in the standings. Here is what coach Pioli had to say on the matter at the end of the game as he spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com):
' We did much better today clearly. This was a crucial win for us, Zlatan certainly helped us a lot. Again on Ibra? He is a real reference point for us, he helped the whole team out today. He has a lot of determination and he will only get better once he starts getting back into top shape. Paqueta? He is in good shape but I wanted to have a balanced formation today...'.
AC Milan will now play against SPAL next in the Coppa Italia as they will then play against Udinese next week-end in the Italian Serie A. More to come on the matter. You can click here for more general football news.
Go to comments