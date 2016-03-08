Milan, Pioli maintains confidence in Suso and will start him against SPAL
30 October at 11:15New Milan coach Stefano Pioli is still willing to place his confidence in 25-year-old Spanish forward Suso and will start him in tomorrow’s league clash against SPAL, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how this would be the 18th consecutive start for the former Liverpool winger, which makes him the Rossoneri’s most used player alongside captain Alessio Romagnoli. However, this move may upset some Milanese fans, who are unhappy with the consistent playing time that the player receives despite his lacklustre performances.
So far this season Suso has played the full 90 minutes in each of nine starts except one game, against Fiorentina, where he was substituted off in the 79th minute. However, in his 799 minutes of play this season, he has failed to score a goal and has only provided a single assist, in Milan’s 1-0 victory over Brescia at the start of the season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments