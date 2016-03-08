Milan, Pioli: 'Now we are healing. Paqueta?'
25 January at 11:40Stefano Pioli, Milan coach , spoke to Sky Sport at the end of the 1-0 win against Brescia, as reported via calciomercato :
" Not a beautiful Milan, but a winner. We can play better but we had a great attitude, now we know how to suffer . We must suffer and continue like this, we are satisfied with the latest results. The mentality must remain the right one, but from a tactical and technical point of view we have to do more. In the meantime, let's think about the next game. "
When asked if Milan was healed?
"We are recovering. We are a completely different team from when we started, both on the pitch and in attitude. But even tonight we understood how difficult the Serie A championship is. Now we have the Italian Cup, so great attention to work and more quality in the games ".
On the impact of Zlatan:
"Ibra is an added value, both on and off the field. But the whole team has been good at reversing the course after the violent fall of Bergamo".
On the existing January mercato:
"If there are exits, there will be entrances. But the managers are working and I wait: then we will sum up".
On Lucas Paqueta:
"Lucas is going through a particular moment. I would have preferred to take him with me, but yesterday it was not very clear and I preferred not to convene him. At this moment a good training is more important than a passive presence."
Anthony Privetera
