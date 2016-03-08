Milan, Pioli: 'Paquetá did better than the others, I think'
01 November at 09:45Milan coach Stefano Pioli discussed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá at the end of the Rossoneri’s 1-0 victory over SPAL last night, with Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“I'm realizing that you like talking about individual players a lot, but I don't like it. Paquetá I think he's done better than the others, but he can do even more. We put in a lot of spirit and quality. We have to match them well to win more games.”
The Rossoneri’s victory yesterday sees them return to the top half of the table in 10th place, five points behind sixth place Napoli. SPAL’s defeat has left them 19th in the table, one point behind 17th place Genoa.
Paquetá has made eight appearances so far this season but has looked unconfident at the start of this season and has only contributed to a single goal, an assist against Genoa last month.
Apollo Heyes
