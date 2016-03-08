Milan, Pioli: 'Piatek growing, he needs service to be better'

Milan coach Stefano Pioli gave his thoughts on struggling striker Krzysztof Piatek during his pre-match press conference for Milan-Napoli.



"He worked well with Juventus, he could have scored but he worked well attacking the depth. He was a continuous presence in the area, his performances are growing, and he also scored a goal with the national team. The more we will be able to put balls in the area and serve his strengths, the better he will be and we will be as a team", he stated.

Piatek has 12 appearances for Milan this season, and will no doubt be looking to build on his poor tally of 3 goals so far.



Anthony Privetera