Milan, Pioli remains an alternative to Spalletti
07 October at 19:05Milan are considering former Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli as a possible replacement to current head coach Marco Giampaolo, according to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
If the Rossoneri don’t find a deal with former Inter coach Luciano Spalletti, they will turn to Pioli instead.
Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is unlikely to remain with the club following an incredibly disappointing start to the championship that sees the Rossoneri sit 13th in the league table after seven games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments