Milan, Pioli remains an alternative to Spalletti

Milan are considering former Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli as a possible replacement to current head coach Marco Giampaolo, according to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com If the Rossoneri don’t find a deal with former Inter coach Luciano Spalletti, they will turn to Pioli instead.Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is unlikely to remain with the club following an incredibly disappointing start to the championship that sees the Rossoneri sit 13th in the league table after seven games.Apollo Heyes