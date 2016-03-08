Milan, Pioli to decide between Piatek or Leao for game against Parma
28 November at 21:00Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek has had a series of unconvincing performances with the Rossoneri recently, and therefore coach Stefano Pioli will have to decide between him and Rafael Leão in the starting eleven against Parma on the weekend, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Pioli will continue to monitor the duo’s performances in the next two training sessions before he decides. Currently, Leao has the advantage, not at least considering Piatek was recently booed off by some Milan fans in his last game at the San Siro, Milan’s 1-1 draw against Napoli.
Apollo Heyes
