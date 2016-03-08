Milan, Pioli utilised new tactical system in draw against Lecce
21 October at 15:15New Milan coach Stefano Pioli used a new tactical system yesterday in the Rossoneri’s 2-2 draw against newly promoted Lecce, according to a report from Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The former Fiorentina coach took inspiration from the Italian national team, looking at the system used by coach Roberto Mancini as well as Under 21 coach Paolo Nicolato. That system is a 3-2-2-3 setup, designed to move the ball comfortably around the centre of the pitch with a lot of options to pass to upfront.
Pioli’s first game in charge of the Rossoneri was looking good, with the squad looking more relaxed and confident under his system, but a late equaliser from Lecce left-back Marco Calderoni saw the Rossoneri fail to walk away with three points.
Yesterday’s draw sees Milan sit 12th in the league table, with Pioli taking over from previous coach Marco Giampaolo following the former Sampdoria coaches disappointing start to the season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments