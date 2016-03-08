Milan, Pioli: 'We believed but....'
03 November at 23:50Stefano Pioli spoke to Sky Sport after the Milan-Lazio 1-2 game, here is what he had to say: 'I saw some improvements today. We didn't win but we did put in a nice performance. Leao? I was expecting more from him. He has so much potential but he will need to fight more in the coming games. Errors? We were gaining momentum and then we conceded a goal, this clearly can't happen. Even so, at least we have something to build on since the performance was good. We always believed tonight....'.
