Milan, Pioli: 'We did well, we could've scored again'

23 November at 20:45
Stefano Pioli spoke to Sky Sport (via Milannews,it) after the Milan-Napoli 1-1 game. Napoli had opened the score thanks to a goal from Chucky Lozano but Jack Bonaventura tied the game up at one moments later which allowed both sides to earn a point each in the standings. Here is what coach Stefano Pioli had to say on the matter, view so bellow:

" We worked hard and we knew that we were going to do well. Napoli are a very solid team so we are happy with our performance. We could've even scored a second goal but we weren't clinical enough in the end. I like what I see, we are starting to work as a unit, which is very important. Piatek? He worked hard and he had chances, he has to continue like this. Bonaventura? He is very intelligent, I hope he continues like this...'. More to come on the matter very soon...

Milan will now face-off against Parma next as the rossoneri at least have something to build on following their performance against Napoli. Let's not forget that Pioli's side also put in a solid display against Juventus in Turin but they came up empty handed thanks to a late Paulo Dybala goal. Pioli (and the Milan management) will certainly be hoping that the club continues like this as they are starting to play as a team. 

