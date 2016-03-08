Milan, Pioli: 'We made too many mistakes...'

Milan coach Stefano Pioli spoke to Sky Sport after the Roma-Milan 2-1 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:' I was sincerely expecting more, I think we made a lot of costly mistakes against Lecce and then again today against Roma. We are a big team and we have a lot of quality within our roster, we can't make these type of mistakes. First half? I think it was a pretty equal first half and we then tied the game up early in the second half. Roma's second goal? After we had equalized, we had to be way more aware that's for sure. Midfield? We have many things to work on, we know that we can be better but we will have to work hard in the coming days\weeks. Piatek? I want to get the best of my players, I make my decisions based on this. We want to get back to winning ways, we have to follow the process...'. More to come...