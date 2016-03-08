Milan plan mission 2024 with Donnarumma

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly planning a mission 2024 with their goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.



Tuttosport claim that now that the summer transfer window has slammed shut, the rossoneri are looking to tie their key players down to long-term contracts and they feel that Donnarumma is a priority.



The Italian's contract runs out in the summer of 2021 and Milan will have to deal with his agent Mino Raiola to extend his deal till 2024. He currently earns 6 million euros a season and the new deal should have more than that amount as a wage. This would eliminate the possibility of him leaving next summer and it will also increase his value in the transfer market.