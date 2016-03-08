Milan, Plastino: 'Alongside Ibra, Piatek could start scoring again'

AC Milan played against Udinese this past week-end in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri ended up winning by a 3-2 score line with goals from Ante Rebic (2 goals) and Theo Hernandez. Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not score during this encounter but his presence was felt. Ibra has surely helped revive Milan since joining the club a few weeks ago as the rossoneri want to have a strong 2020.Michele Plastino spoke to Radio Sportiva (via Calciomercato.com) concerning Ibra and Piatek, here is what he had to say: 'Suso and Rodriguez are set to leave the club according to me. Ibra? His presence has been felt. I think that Piatek could start scoring again if he plays with Ibra...'. More to come on the matter...AC Milan will now play next against Brescia in the Italian Serie A as Stefano Pioli will surely be hoping for a win. A UCL spot seems very unlikely for Milan at this point but a EL qualification spot might be a realistic target for Ibra's Milan.