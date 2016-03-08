Milan player could make sensational Juventus return amid Man Utd and PSG talks
23 July at 23:57According to the latest reports from Sportitalia via IlBianconero, Leonardo Bonucci could be set for a sensational return to Turin, with reports suggesting that Elliott Corp. the new owners of AC Milan, are set for talks with Juventus and CEO Paratici.
Reports suggest that Bonucci would welcome a return to Juve, despite only leaving the club last summer as part of AC Milan’s mega-money squad rebuild under ex-owner Yonghong Li.
The Milan captain has been heavily linked with a move away, in light of Milan’s financial difficulties and the need to make capital gains ahead of the new season. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been strongly linked, with Bonucci’s representatives reportedly having several meetings with the PSG bosses over the past week.
Further reports suggest that Juventus could offer Higuain in return for Bonucci, a player that AC Milan have been keeping tabs on as they look to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments