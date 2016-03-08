Milan, Plizzari close to sealing Livorno loan deal

Serie A giants AC Milan are now close to loaning out Alessandro Plizzari to Serie B side Livorno.



The Italian Under-20s star was key for the Azzurri in the recently concluded Under-20s FIFA World Cup and many were hoping that he could get a look-in at the rossoneri first team.



But we understand that due to Milan's decision to keep Gigio Donnarumma, they are loaning Plizzari out as a meeting was held between Milan and Livorno to draw up an agreement for it. The rossoneri see a future for Plizzari and that is why they have not added the option of selling him permanently in the deal.



