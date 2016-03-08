Milan plot January move for Man Utd target; the details
09 November at 18:15In recent weeks, IlBianconero reported that Mehdi Benatia, Juventus’ Moroccan defender, wants to leave Turin – angry at a lack of play-time at an important stage of his career. Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be interested in the defender, with Borussia Dortmund linked with the Moroccan in the summer.
However, there is another possibility that has been reported by Sport Mediaset in the past few hours. This route would see Mehdi Benatia leave Juventus but remain in Italy, moving on loan to AC Milan – as the Rossoneri seek a replacement for Mattia Caldara who will be out with injury for a prolonged period of time. Caldara swapped Juventus for Milan in the summer, with Bonucci going in the opposite direction.
Sport Mediaset suggest that Milan could sign Benatia on loan with an obligation to purchase the defender for €15m next summer.
