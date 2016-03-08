Milan, possible exchange deal with Genoa for Kouame

31 August at 09:45
According to Sportitalia via Calciomercato.com, Milan are thinking of a transfer deal with Genoa for Christian Kouamé, the club’s 21-year-old Ivorian forward. The Milanese side are hoping to tempt Genoa into exchanging the forward for 23-year-old Portuguese side Andre Silva, who the Rossoneri are hoping to replace before the transfer window closes on Monday. Kouamé scored in the Rossoblu’s season opener against Roma and last season scored four goals and assisted six in 38 league appearances.
 
Apollo Heyes

